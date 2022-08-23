After losing to United, who scored in either half thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, the Reds manager was spotted speaking with United's Portuguese star with a hand on his neck.

However, the German manager has denied that their exchange was "animated," claiming instead that it had to do with a bit of time-wasting that Lisandro Martinez had pulled in the game.

Klopp reacts to the incident

"It was not animated it was the most harmless conversation I ever had with a player, who is obviously as animated as me at times," Klopp said at his post-match press conference when asked what had transpired.

"It was about Martinez, who went down under a tackle that was obviously not that bad."

Klopp reacts to the defeat

"The start of the game was exactly what everyone excepted, what United fans expected, they were after us. They started slightly more aggressive than us, they could more play the game they wanted than we could play the game we wanted," he said about Liverpool's performance.

"They scored the goal, which we had to defend differently, but that is how it is with goals. In the second part of the first half we were there and caused them problems. We had massive chances.

"At half time we showed the boys a couple of situations we did really well and wanted to do that again but then we conceded the second goal. Then we have to chase the game properly and then you can get in a bit of a rush.

"We scored a goal and we deserved in that period and then you have to force it, we tried, have to admit in the end not good enough and that is why we lost. To play the football we are able to play, we want to fight. We have a good home game on Saturday and Anfield has to be rocking. We have to set the fire and the rhythm."