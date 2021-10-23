The 28-year-old Ghana international finally scored his first goal for the Gunners on his 40th appearance for the club in all competitions.
Video: Partey scores first goal for Arsenal
Thomas Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal Football Club on Friday night when the Gunners played Aston Villa in the Premier League.
He scored the opener after he rose highest to glance in a corner from Emile Smith Rowe in the 23rd minute of the game at Emirates Stadium.
The game which was mainly one-sided saw Arsenal bounce back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Villa after they dropped points against Crystal Palace in their last EPL match.
The goal is expected to boost the midfielder’s confidence.
“Been waiting for this moment for a long time and it is the right time to have it," Partey said after the match on Friday night.
Thomas Partey is also the first Ghanaian to score for Arsenal in the EPL.
Watch Partey's goal below;
