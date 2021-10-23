Video: Partey scores first goal for Arsenal

He scored the opener after he rose highest to glance in a corner from Emile Smith Rowe in the 23rd minute of the game at Emirates Stadium.

The game which was mainly one-sided saw Arsenal bounce back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Villa after they dropped points against Crystal Palace in their last EPL match.

The goal is expected to boost the midfielder’s confidence.

“Been waiting for this moment for a long time and it is the right time to have it," Partey said after the match on Friday night.

Thomas Partey is also the first Ghanaian to score for Arsenal in the EPL.