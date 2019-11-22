Habib Mohammed deflected a ball into his net in the 13th minute. South Africa continued to dominate the rest of the game in the half.

After the break, Evans Mensah scored a long ranger to drew Ghana level.

Mahlatsi K. A. restored the lead for South Africa in the 62nd minute after being fetched by Forster.

Evans Mensah who put up a man of the match performance beat two markers on the flanks and sent a through ball into the box which was well connected by Samuel Obeng for the equalizer in the 85th minute.

There was no extra time of play like the quarter-finals, so the two teams were ushered into a penalty shootout to break the tie.

Tercious Malepe threw away the first kick for South Africa, while Ghana scored their first kick through Emmanuel Lomotey. The Black Meteors continued to take the lead after Evan Mensah and Abass scored, but Ghana threw away the lead after Fobi wasted the fourth kick.

Dlala scored for South Africa, whereas Samuel Owusu also converted it for Ghana to end the first set of the penalty kicks at 3-3.

Mohamme K. who stepped up for the first of the next set of penalties saw his kick saved by Kwame Baah in post for Ghana. However, Edward Sarpong failed to let Ghana’s advantage count as his kick went over the crossbar.