Video: Watch all the goals as Al Hilal thrash Kotoko 5-0 in friendly

Kotoko lost 2-0 to Al Hilal in their first game of the tour and were looking to enact some revenge in the second leg of the friendly encounter.

However, the Kumasi-based side was once again put to the sword following a ruthless performance from the home side.

Al Hilal completely dominated the game from start to finish and coasted to a deserved 5-0 victory against Kotoko.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian champions recently announced Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo as their new head coach following the departure of Prosper Narteh Ogun.

Zerbo’s appointment was officially confirmed on the club’s social media pages on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Kotoko had been without a coach after parting ways with Prosper Narteh Ogun, who resigned over reported disagreements last month.

Ogun was in charge for just one season, guiding the Porcupine Warriors to their first league title in eight years.

The former WAFA boss has now been replaced by Zerbo, who previously worked as coach of Burkina Faso’s home-based team.