Video: Watch Andre Ayew’s exquisite first goal for Al Sadd

Al Sadd fell behind early in the game but the Ghanaian scored to level the score in the second half, before two late goals sealed victory for Xavi’s side.

This is Ayew’s second game for the club, having made his debut as a substitute in their 2-0 victory over Al Sailiya last week.

Al Sadd manager Xavi expressed his delight at their latest win and called on the players to maintain the same performance in subsequent matches.

“I am happy with the result. We played an excellent match against a good team. We managed to come back with our character in the second half, and this is what we always need,” Xavi said after the game.

“We used a lot of players and everyone is performing excellently, but we must play with the same performance throughout the match.

“We must take care of the recovery of the players, in preparation for the match against Al Rayyan. We are very excited about the Qatari Clasico. It will be a difficult match for sure, but my team is going through good moments.”

Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.