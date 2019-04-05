Kwame Boateng scored the only of the game in the 34th minute from the spot kick.

Abass Mohammed, the scorer of Kotoko’s lone goal against Aduana Stars last weekend used his hand to block a which a ball which was already entering the net and Boateng, a former Kotoko striker scored against his former club from the resultant penalty.

Mohammed was sent off afterwards for a deliberate handball, so the Porcupine Warriors played the game after 34 minutes with ten men.

Medeama enjoyed a Lion’s share of the possession, claiming 60% of play as against 40% by the Kumasi giants.

The Porcupine Warriors started the Special Competition in an unconvincing fashion despite beating Aduana Stars 1-0 last weekend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Their slow start to the Special Competition comes as a surprise because they were tipped to beat every single team and win the competition following an exciting performance in the CAF Confederation Cup as the sole Ghanaian rep in Africa.