Commey improved his record to 29 wins and two losses (26 KO) after the eighth round stoppage of Beltran (36-9-1, 22 KO). He dropped Beltran twice in the opening round and again in the fifth.

Beltran, 38, failed to make weight on Friday and had no chance of winning Commey's IBF title was caught by a left hook early in the eighth. He got up off the canvas to continue but referee Eddie Hernandez Sr decided that he had had enough.

Beltran's family looked distraught at ringside as Commey showed off his sleek dance moves in celebration of his win.

Commey now awaits the winner of the July 19 fight between Teofimo Lopez and Masayoshi Nakatani IBF eliminator.

The winner of that eliminator is rumoured to land a massive payday against the winner of the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell fight on August 31.