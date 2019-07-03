The players were thrown into a jubilant mood after the Stars reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win in Suez against Guinea-Bissau.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea-Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times and led to the Black Stars celebrating their victory and top spot in the group.