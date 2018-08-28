news

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has reportedly been appointed as the General Manager of Zylofon Group.

According to a report by Mynewsgh.com, Saanie is the latest to join the mega-rich business and entertainment empire.

The former BBC journalist was spotted at last Friday’s opening of a Zylofon branch office in Nigeria.

Photos which have since gone viral on social media captured him together with other management members of Zylofon, including the owner, Nana Appiah Mensah.

Also in the said photos was newly-appointed Menzgold PRO, George Quaye.

The report claims that Saani Daara was issued an appointment on 12th July on a rather low key, in order not to attract public attention.

The appointment seems to have come at a very crucial time, considering Saanie’s involvement in the ‘Number 12’ expose premiered by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Although the GFA spokesperson is currently in court to clear his name, his position with the Association is not a guarantee anymore.

In the said documentary, Saanie was captured reportedly taking an amount of GHc4,000 to influence the selection of a player into the national team.