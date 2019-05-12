Hearts of Oak came from a goal behind to defeat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Cape Coast sports stadium to maintain their position on top of the table in Zone B.

Albert Hammond scored just five minutes into the game to put the Crabs in the lead before former player Christopher Bonney leveled twelve minutes later.

Manaf Umar's second half goal was enough to secure all three points for the Rainbow club.

After the game, some irate fans and players of Ebusua Dwarfs attacked the match officials for reportedly failing to award two penalties to the home side.

