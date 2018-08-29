Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice


Football Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice

Patrick Vieira's appointment as coach of Nice in the close season was hailed as a great coup for the Ligue 1 side, but the former France midfielder is already facing mounting pressure after just three games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Patrick Vieira (L) wore a dejected look after Nice went down 4-0 to Dijon last weekend play

Patrick Vieira (L) wore a dejected look after Nice went down 4-0 to Dijon last weekend

(AFP)

Patrick Vieira's appointment as coach of Nice in the close season was hailed as a great coup for the Ligue 1 side, but the former France midfielder is already facing mounting pressure after just three games.

Nice go into a tough assignment away at Lyon on Friday on the rebound following a 4-0 trouncing at home to Dijon last weekend, which left the Cote d'Azur club with just a single point to their name so far this season.

The depressing performance against Dijon, which ended with widespread whistles from home fans at the Allianz Riviera, came after Nice had lost at home to newly-promoted Reims on the opening weekend, followed by a 1-1 draw at Caen.

Vieira was appointed in July to succeed Lucien Favre after his departure for Borussia Dortmund.

Now 42, he returned to France with a burgeoning reputation in management after two years in MLS with New York City FC.

While he still had everything to prove in coaching, Nice were applauded for attracting a member of France's 1998 World Cup-winning side, one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

But early results have tempered that initial wave of enthusiasm, and -- who knows -- could have given his old Arsenal and France team-mate Thierry Henry reason to be cautious about accepting the Bordeaux job.

While Henry will not be returning to Ligue 1 after rejecting that offer, Vieira is bullish about the task facing him.

'A great challenge'

"You really get to see the character of your players when times are tough. It's a great challenge. I believe in the players. We will turn things around, without any doubt," he said after last week's game.

This week Vieira called one journalist "cheeky" for asking him if he should be worried about his future at the club, but a trip to Lyon is harldy the ideal fixture in the current circumstances.

In Vieira's defence, Nice lost two outstanding players in the summer, with Ivorian midfielder Jean-Michael Seri sold to Fulham and forward Alassane Plea leaving for Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Balotelli back

Plea scored 16 league goals last season, while Mario Balotelli netted 18, but the Italian has missed the opening three games of this season due to suspension.

At least Balotelli is staying, after a mooted move to Marseille fell through, and he is set to return here.

"We know all about his qualities and his faults. When you look at his stats from the last two years, we know he is capable of scoring lots of goals," said Vieira.

Nabil Fekir will hope to make his first start for Lyon since winning the World Cup with France, at the end of a busy week for his club.

Lyon have extended the contract of Brazilian defender Marcelo until 2021 and have been heavily linked with a move for Celtic striker Mouusa Dembele, a France under-21 international.

His arrival would compensate for the loss of Mariano Diaz, who is set to return to Real Madrid a year after moving in the other direction.

The closure of the transfer window on Friday night casts a shadow over the weekend in France, as Paris Saint-Germain look to continue their perfect start away at newly-promoted Nimes.

Monaco host Marseille in the standout fixture on Sunday.

Fixtures this weekend

Friday

Lyon v Nice (1845 GMT)

Saturday

Nimes v Paris Saint-Germain (1500 GMT), Angers v Lille, Dijon v Caen, Guingamp v Toulouse, Reims v Montpellier, Strasbourg v Nantes (all 1800 GMT)

Sunday

Saint-Etienne v Amiens (1300 GMT), Rennes v Bordeaux (1500 GMT), Monaco v Marseille (1900 GMT)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Confederation Cup: Ghana champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca CAF Confederation Cup Ghana champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca
Football: Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw Football Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw
Football: Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places Football Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places
Football: Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role Football Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role
Football: Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on Football Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on
Football: Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse Football Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
8 Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of...bullet
9 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Stephane Pauwels, one of Belgium's top football TV presenters, has been charged with armed robbery as part of a police crime probe
Football Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery
FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Ghana Football FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Clint Dempsey scored the fastest ever US World Cup goal after 29 seconds in a group-stage victory over Ghana in Natal, Brazil, in 2014
Football US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement
Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev saves from Spain's Iago Aspas in the hosts' penalty shootout win over Spain at the World Cup
Football Akinfeev extends contract with CSKA for another four years