Manchester United in 1999 won a treble of Manchester United, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, while the Liverpool team of 2019/2020 have won the UEFA Champions League and they are on the verge of winning the league undefeated.

Steve McClaren who was the assistant coach for Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United when they won the treble in 1999 has stated that only Vigil van Dijk in the current Liverpool team will earn a start in the Manchester United team of 1999.

"Virgil van Dijk next to Jaap Stam, that would be invincible,” he told Sky Sports. “Nobody would get past them.

"But for me, seriously, only Van Dijk would get into that team. When you look at that Manchester United team, that is leadership throughout the whole team, and leadership was the key.

"Liverpool are developing that now."

Below is the Manchester United team of 1999

Peter Schmeichel (c)

Gary Neville

Ronny Johnsen

Jaap Stam

Denis Irwin

Ryan Giggs

David Beckham

Nicky Butt

Jesper Blomqvist

Dwight Yorke

Andy Cole

Raimond van der Gouw

David May

Phil Neville

Wes Brown

Jonathan Greening

Teddy Sheringham

Ole Gunnar Solskjær