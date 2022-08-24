Vinicius Jr cites Richard Kingson after scoring replica of Ronaldo’s World Cup goal

The 22-year-old started alongside Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde in a front three and delivered a great performance.

He was the scorer of Real Madrid’s third goal, having latched onto a pass from Luka Modric before dribbling past the goalkeeper to slot the ball home.

In the aftermath of the game, Vinicius took to Twitter to draw parallels between his goal and that which was scored by Ronaldo during the 2006 World Cup.

The young forward shared a photo of himself going round the Celta Viga goalkeeper as against Ronaldo doing the same when he was one-on-one with Kingson.

“Reference R9 @Ronaldo Thanks for the advice! Idol!” the Real Madrid star captioned his Twitter post.

It will be recalled that Ronaldo scored the opening goal as Brazil went on to beat Ghana 3-0 in the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup.

The three-time World Footballer of the Year was played through on goal and he dummied Ghana goalkeeper Kingson with a series of step-overs before rolling the ball into an empty net.

Despite the Black Stars’ heavy defeat to Brazil, the team exited the tournament with their heads held up high.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 2006 band went on to have a memorable tournament.