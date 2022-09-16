Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

The controversy surrounding the game was initiated by comments made by the President of the Spanish Agents association Pedro Bravo.

After Vinicius celebrated his goal against Mallorca with a dance, Bravo compared his behavior to a monkey.

Bravo live on El Chringuito TV, Bravo said: 'You (Vinicius Jr) have to respect the opponent.

Pulse Nigeria

'If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. In Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey.'

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke almost made negative remarks about Vinicius Junior dancing ahead of the derby.

He said, “If Vinicius scores and celebrates in his way, there will be trouble for sure.”

Reactions to racist statement on Vinicius Junior dancing

Since the outburst by Bravo, several top personalities have taken to social media to back Vinicius.

Most of those the personalities that have defended Vinicius are Brazilian including legend Pele.

In a statement on his official social media platforms Pele defended Vinicius.

He said, "Football is joy. It's a dance. It's a real party. Although racism still exists, we will not allow that to stop us from continuing to smile.

"And we will continue to fight racism this way: fighting for our right to be happy. #BailaViniJr."

Pulse Nigeria

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar told Vinicius to dance and be himself.