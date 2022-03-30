RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

A Ghanaian football fan who went viral on social media during Ghana’s two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs is set to be sponsored with an all-expense paid trip to the tournament.

The said fan, whose name is yet to be known, was captured eating and crying during the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a separate video, he was again seen in a jubilant mood after the Black Stars got the better of Nigeria in the second leg to qualify for the World Cup.

Having gone viral for his antics, the video was spotted by former Ghana U20 star Karim Sadat, who disclosed that a friend of his is interested in sponsoring the fan’s trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Halmstads forward, therefore, used his Twitter page to appeal to the general public to help him find the said fan.

“Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar for the World Cup,” the footballer tweeted.

The Black Stars booked their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s 1-1 draw between Nigeria and Ghana sees the Super Eagles miss out on World Cup qualification for the first time since 2006.

The Black Stars, though, have now qualified for their fourth World Cup after missing out on the last edition in Russia in 2018.

