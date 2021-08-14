RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Visit Rwanda: ‘We can’t accept mediocrity!’ – Paul Kagame blasts Arsenal after Brentford defeat

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has hit out at Arsenal following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday evening.

The Gunners started the 2021/22 season disappointingly, as they fell to the newly-promoted side at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Sergi Canos opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Christian Norgaard sealed a historic win for the Bees in their debut Premier League game.

twitter.com

Kagame, whose country pays millions of dollars to Arsenal as a tourism partner to have ‘Visit Rwanda’ on the sleeve of the Gunners’ jersey, was not impressed by the club’s performance.

The Rwanda President said fans of Arsenal don’t deserve to get used to such disappointing results and called for immediate improvement.

twitter.com

“What?? It's football, it's a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!” Kagame tweeted.

“It's been a struggle of about decade(s) – ups & downs – more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch & go mentality does not bring change.

“We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!!” he added.

twitter.com

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season and didn’t win any major trophy under manager Mikel Arteta.

