The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations recorded a total of 24 games, after the second round of matches

There was a total of 43 goals after the second of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, more goals were scored in the first round than in the second round: 27 goals against 16 goals.

A total of 76 yellow cards were flashed after the second round of the 2019 AFCON.

Only the second round recorded 40 yellow cards which are slightly more than the 36 cautions in the first round.

The most disciplined team are Zimbabwe with just one booking in two games.

The team with the worst disciplinary record are Tanzania with six yellow cards in two games.

The first player to score in the 2019 AFCON was Trezeguet of Egypt against Zimbabwe

The first player to register two goals in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was Mickael Pote of Benin against Ghana.

Mali were the highest scoring club with four goals after the second round.

Francois Pote of Benin, Emmanuel Okwi of Uganda and Olunga of Kenya scored the highest number of goals after the second round (two goals in two matches).

Pote of Benin has scored the fastest goal in the tournament thus far. It came under 2 minutes against Ghana.

John Boye of Ghana was the first player to be sent off in the ongoing AFCON. He was handed the matching off orders after receiving his second booking against Benin.

Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe was the first player to receive a caution in their 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

Five penalties were awarded in the first round of the group stage. All five were converted. No penalty was awarded in the second round.

The first team to benefit from a penalty decision was Guinea in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar. This was scored by Francois Kamano.

The first team to benefit from an own goal was Morocco when Itamunua Keimuine from Namibia directed the ball into his own net.