Vivian Konadu: Black Queens striker scores 10 goals in one game in Indian league

Konadu netted a hat-trick after just nine minutes to the delight of the home fans inside the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Gokulam FC completely dominated the game and rose into an 11-0 lead after the first 45 minutes of the game.

The Ghanaian striker was her side’s highest scorer in the game, as he scored 10 times against Vatakara before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

Pulse Ghana

The other scorers were Harmilan Kaur, who also netted a hat-trick, while Soniya Jose and Manasa K scored a goal apiece.

Konadu has been in imperious form since moving from the Ghana Women’s Premier League to the Indian league.

In seven matches in the ongoing 2022/23 season, she has scored a whopping 33 goals for Gokulam FC.

The 22-year-old forward came through the Kumasi Sports Academy before joining Thunder Queens in 2020.