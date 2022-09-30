RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Vivian Konadu: Black Queens striker scores 10 goals in one game in Indian league

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Queens forward Vivian Adjei Konadu scored 10 goals in 63 minutes as Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Kadathanad Raja FA in the Indian Women’s League.

The striker was in sensational form and scored 10 of her team’s goals as they coasted to a 15-0 win over their opponents.

Konadu netted a hat-trick after just nine minutes to the delight of the home fans inside the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Gokulam FC completely dominated the game and rose into an 11-0 lead after the first 45 minutes of the game.

The Ghanaian striker was her side’s highest scorer in the game, as he scored 10 times against Vatakara before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

The other scorers were Harmilan Kaur, who also netted a hat-trick, while Soniya Jose and Manasa K scored a goal apiece.

Konadu has been in imperious form since moving from the Ghana Women’s Premier League to the Indian league.

In seven matches in the ongoing 2022/23 season, she has scored a whopping 33 goals for Gokulam FC.

The 22-year-old forward came through the Kumasi Sports Academy before joining Thunder Queens in 2020.

She also played for Ghana at the U17 level and has now progressed to become a regular in the Black Queens.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

