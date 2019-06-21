John Paintsil was in the news for buying Wa All Stars from Kwesi Nyantakyi who is the owner of the side three months ago.

The former Fulham defender decided not to speak to the issue until the official takeover of the former Ghana Premier League champions.

It was later reported that Haruna Iddrisu who is a member of parliament for Tamale South was also interested in acquiring stakes in Wa All Stars.

Ghanasoccernet.com has disclosed that Kwesi Nyantakyi has reported John Paintsil to the police for allegedly falsifying his signature to permit him to acquire Wa All Stars.

It is understood that the former Fulham defender is required to appear before the CID division of the Ghana Police in Accra on Monday, June 24 for questioning.

Further information collected indicates several documents were forged before they were transferred to Wa All Stars.

There are reports that John Paintsil has renamed Wa All Stars as Stallions FC

GHANASoccernet.com understands the parties agreed to sell the club at US$ 300,000.

But after Paintsil and his team paid US$ 50,000 and proceeded to Registrar General's office for transfer of ownership even when the payment was not made.