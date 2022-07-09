RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Day 7 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

Group A came to a conclusion on Friday night as the Atlas Lionesses made Moroccans proud.

WAFCON 2022 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points
WAFCON 2022 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

The final phase of group stage games at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) got underway with Group A on Friday, with all four nations knowing their fate at full time.

Recommended articles

While hosts Morocco made their home fans proud with a win in the country's capital, Uganda and debutants Burkina Faso told the competition their goodbyes.

Here is a quick round-up of Group A's final games.

Hosts Morocco cemented their place at the top of Group A with a 100% finish to the first round by defeating Senegal's Teranga Lionesses 1-0, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

ALSO READ: 'Regrettable' - Super Falcons coach Waldrum apologises to Nigerian media

Day 6 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

'Super Falcons is not your mate' - Reactions as Nigeria beats Botswana 2-0

The 'Battle of the Lionesses' saw the first half of the game, end without goals, with many created opportunities for both sides, unable to be converted.

Moroccan skipper Ghizlane Chebbak is now the top goalscorer with 3 goals
Moroccan skipper Ghizlane Chebbak is now the top goalscorer with 3 goals CAF

Morocco then scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute as captain Ghizlane Chebbak perfectly placed a penalty kick the hosts had been awarded. It was Chebbak's third goal of the tournament, taking her to the top of the scorers' chart.

With 9 points and the top spot secured, Morocco will now slug it out with the third-best team from Group C, in the quarter-finals, while Senegal as runners-up, will meet the winners of Group B.

Debutants Burkina Faso and second-timers Uganda both exited the competition on Friday following a breathtaking 2-2 draw at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

The thrilling encounter took off as early as the 8th minute as Uganda's Margret Kunihira scored the opening goal.

Burkina Faso's Stallion Ladies recorded their first appearance at the Women's AFCON
Burkina Faso's Stallion Ladies recorded their first appearance at the Women's AFCON CAF

Burkina Faso were then reduced to 10 women in the 17th minute as Nigerian referee Patience Madu showed Madina Rouamba a red card, mounting more woes on the Stallion Ladies.

They, however, got a breakthrough in the 35th minute as Adama Congo scored the equalizer.

It did not last for long though as Sandra Nabweteme gave the lead once again to Uganda in the 38th minute, but that too was shortlived as Adele Kabre scored Burkina Faso's second equalizer in the 41st minute.

Sadly, the second half of the game was goalless and the score ended 2-2, seeing both sides finish the competition with just a point.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • WAFCON 2022 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

    Day 7 Roundup: Burkina Faso, Uganda bow out, hosts Morocco finish with 9 points

  • Michael Sarpong, Gideon Mensah and other football stars reunite for exhibition match

    Michael Sarpong, Gideon Mensah and other football stars reunite for exhibition match

  • Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana

    The Black Stars will do everything to qualify for the next stage at the World Cup – Inaki Williams

Trending

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

I don’t speak to my father again because all he cares about is money – Denis Odoi

Denis Odoi

Here are 5 footballers who have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars players

Watch: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay jams to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’

Watch: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay jams to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’