South Africa joins Zambia, Morocco, and Nigeria in the semifinals, pick World Cup ticket

Jidechi Chidiezie

The WAFCON 2022 quarterfinals was concluded on Thursday, with powerhouses picking the remaining automatic tickets to next year's World Cup.

African powerhouses Nigeria and South Africa ruled in the Moroccan cities of Casablanca and Rabat, defeating their opponents to not only cruise into the semifinals of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) but also pick up tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The finalists of the 2018 editions ensured no surprises arose on Thursday, as they took on four-time finalists Cameroon and second-time attendees Tunisia, respectively, in the final batch of quarterfinal matches at the tournament.

Here is a quick round-up of Thursday's quarterfinal games.

Defending champions Nigeria cruised into the semifinals of the WAFCON for the 12th time in 12 attempts, following a narrow 1-0 defeat of Cameroon at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca on Thursday evening.

The quarterfinal clash between the African heavyweights, saw Nigeria require just one goal from the hot-shot Rasheedat Ajibade to defeat the Indomitable Lionesses.

Nigeria will now participate in their 12th WAFCON semifinal, the most by any side on the continent
Ajibade's 56th-minute header from a brilliant Ifeoma Onumonu cross, was her third goal of the tournament, sending her to the top of the scorers' chart, joint with Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak.

Victory over Cameroon was Nigeria's 10th at a WAFCON over its West African neighbours and helped Randy Waldrum's side secure a semifinal clash with hosts Morocco next Monday.

As a result, Nigeria also qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand next year. It will be the ninth consecutive time the Super Falcons will participate in the tournament, having failed to miss any since its inception in 1991.

South Africa's Bayana Bayana sealed their spot in the last four of the competition with a slim 1-0 victory over Tunisia's Carthage Eagles at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

In a game that saw Desiree Ellis' side the most wasteful of the two, Jermaine Seoposenwe proved the difference with a fine finish from inside the box in the 14th minute of the Thursday night encounter.

Jermaine Seoposenwe proved the difference as South Africa defeated Tunisia in a game of wasted chances
Despite starting the game brightly, it was a night that saw lots of chances go begging, both for the South Africans and the Tunisians, with even Seoposenwe, missing a couple.

It was South Africa's fourth win of the tournament, earning them a spot in the semifinals for the eighth consecutive time since the 2006 edition.

With the victory, they became the fourth African team to seal a spot at next year's Women's World Cup to hold in Australia and New Zealand.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

