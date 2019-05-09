Black Queens have a herculean challenge at hand to defend the WAFU Championship they won last year especially after a disappointing campaign in the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON).

Yvonne Okoro has promised the team $10,000 if they manage to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

And has assured them that they have the backing of all Ghanaians.

“I am supporting you and I know everybody in Ghana is backing you as well. Do your best. It is your career.

“I will give you guys $10,000 if you reach the semi-finals of the competition” Miss Okoro posted on her Instagram page.

Ghana have been drawn in group A with Togo, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Ghana opened their WAFU title defence on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Senegal.

Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo did not invite any of her foreign based players for the WAFU Championship, because she believes the local based players will be up to the task.

And moreover she doesn’t want to burden the players plying their trade overseas, since their leagues will be ongoing at the time of the WAFU.