The 34-year-old will be assisted by Tijani Mohammed from Ghana (Assistant I), Efosa Celestine Iguda from Nigeria (Assistant II) and Quadri Ololade Adebimpe from Nigeria (Fourth Official).

Sabine Marie Isabelle Tall Zoungrana from Burkina Faso will serve as the Match Commissioner. While Peter Edibi from Nigeria serves as Referee Assessor.

Ghana’s Frederick Acheampong has also been appointed as General Coordinator for the game.

Other appointments are as follows:

Tiegbe Kone - Technical Study Group - Côte D'Ivoire

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger

Klussey Delali Yvette - Assistant General Coordinator – Togo

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire

Bikela Victorien Kayana - COVID-19 Officer - Togo

The game comes off at Stade de Kegue, in Lome, Togo at 4pm.