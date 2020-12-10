The 35-year-old will be assisted by compatriot, Patrick Papala (Assistant I). Nuoho Quattara from Ivory Coast (Assistant II) and Clement Franklin Kpan from Ivory Coast (Fourth official).

Baba Gorogorowe Toure from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner.

Other officials for the game are as follows:

Igue Brice - Referee Assessor - Benin

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria

Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger

Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin

Boureima Boubacar - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire

Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin

The game is scheduled for Friday, December 11,2020 at the Porto-Novo Stade Charles de Gaulle.

