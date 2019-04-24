Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo explained that the decision not to include foreign-based players in his plans for the competition is due to the fact that she has players on the domestic scene who are up to the task in all positions and those plying their trade abroad will be busily competing in their respective league during the tournament.

"To talk of foreign-based players, everybody is a good player and some of the locally-based players are equally good as the foreign-based players," Tagoe said.

"If you have players for all the positions, why then do you go out of the way to invite foreign-based players, meanwhile they are busy playing their leagues?"

Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, guided Ghana to win the maiden WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in 2018: She blended local and foreign players for the tournament.

The 2019 WAFU Zone B tournament is taking place in Ivory Coast and the Black Queens would be looking forward to defending their title after a disappointing campaign in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations on home soil.