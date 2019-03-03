There are debut starts for Wahab and Daniel Darkwah who replaces Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Amos Frimpong respectively.

Also Sefah comes in for Habib Mohammed who got his debut last week while Stalwart winger Maxwell Baakoh makes way for Martin Antwi.

Ivorian new arrival, Zebo Teguy makes the bench after missing the first leg against the Zambians due to working permit.

Below is the lineup

Annan (C), Sefah, Wahab, Ganiu, Darkwah, Bonsu, Antwi, Bashiru, Gyamfi, Fatawu, Yacouba

Credit: primenewsghana