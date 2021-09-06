Wakaso and the story behind the trending photo of physically challenged sports commentator

Antwi, who is popularly known as ‘Baggio’, was the only journalist allowed into the inner perimeter of the Cape Coast Stadium due to his impairment.

Sitting on his electronic wheelchair, Baggio went about his duties with finesse, dedication and a passion that has become infectious to everyone inside and outside of the stadium.

Indeed, disability is not inability and the backstory can only inspire many more.

Baggio’s story first came to light after the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in June – a game in which the Phobians triumphed 1-0.

He was at the stadium to run commentary. Having struggled to position himself well to get a clear sight of the action, he was spotted by journalists from TV3.

In the aftermath of the game, they took interest in his story and decided to take it mainstream. Impact journalism it turned out to be.

Baggio had been facing his problems all alone but, for the first time, he had the platform to share it with other people who not only wanted to hear his story, but actually cared to help.

So after narrating how he suffered paralysis at age six and his subsequent struggles with schooling at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), he met his Good Samaritan.

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso reached out to TV3 and assumed the cost of a fully functional electronic wheelchair worth $2,000. Wakaso also gave him an extra amount of $500 for his upkeep.

“I thank Media General for airing my story,” a grateful Baggio said after receiving such benevolence.

“Since then it has impacted a lot on my life. I also thank Mubarak Wakasu, I am so grateful. I doff my heart for him and may God bless him in whatever he does.”

With his new electric wheelchair, Baggio graced the Cape Coast Stadium to run commentary on the Black Stars’ opening World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

Ghana may not have impressed much, but photos of this physically challenged sports journalist working from the inner perimeter of the stadium grabbed the attention of many.

He also met Wakaso after the game to express his gratitude. A photo of the pair has since gone viral on social media.