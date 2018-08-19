Wakaso and his teammates fought very hard but were undone by the brilliance of Lionel Messi who bagged a brace as the reigning champions claimed three points.
Manager Abelardo set up his team to sit deep and defend with Wakaso part of a four-man midfield. He lasted the entire duration of the game, giving a positive account of himself.
However, his compatriot Patrick Twumasi, a summer signing from Astana, failed to make his debut as he was left on the bench.