news

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakso was left disappointed after his side Deportivo Alaves made a losing start to the new La Liga season following a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday night.

Wakaso and his teammates fought very hard but were undone by the brilliance of Lionel Messi who bagged a brace as the reigning champions claimed three points.

Manager Abelardo set up his team to sit deep and defend with Wakaso part of a four-man midfield. He lasted the entire duration of the game, giving a positive account of himself.

However, his compatriot Patrick Twumasi, a summer signing from Astana, failed to make his debut as he was left on the bench.