Adria Giner Pedroas broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 19th minute before an unfortunate own goal by Victor Languardia at the start of the second half doubled their lead.

Alaves pulled one back in the 56th minute through Jonathan Calleri who pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area to slot home.

The Ghanaian duo were both brought on in the 79th minute to provide impetus in attack as Alaves went in search of the equalizer.

However, their best efforts proved futile as a resolute Espanyol defense held on to ensure all three points.

