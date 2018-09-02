Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Wake-up call': Pochettino warns Spurs after Watford shock


Football 'Wake-up call': Pochettino warns Spurs after Watford shock

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Watford was a wake-up call and conceded his side must improve if they are to win the Premier League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tottenham were on the slide in their first defeat of the season at Watford play

Tottenham were on the slide in their first defeat of the season at Watford

(AFP)

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Tottenham's 2-1 defeat at Watford was a wake-up call and conceded his side must improve if they are to win the Premier League.

Pochettino was critical of his players' failure to hold on to the lead given to them by Abdoulaye Doucoure's 53rd-minute own goal.

Watford scored from two set-pieces, leaving Tottenham manager Pochettino to question his side's approach in the wake of last Monday's impressive 3-0 victory at Manchester United.

"I think it's a very good wake-up call for everyone and we can listen more when people talk about the reality and not the perception," he said.

"Today, it's good to compare. Sometimes people talk about the perception but the reality was on the pitch and the reality is if you want to be a contender, today you need to win."

Pochettino admitted defeat was hard to take and having seen his side challenge at the head of the table in recent seasons, he hinted his side might have underestimated Watford.

"We need to show more respect to this competition. You need to compete much better," he said.

"It's difficult for me to understand after four years of us being contenders. You need to show respect, to compete to win, it's not easy."

Pochettino questioned whether his side had shown sufficient aggression, and the way in which Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart were able to head home unhindered from a free-kick and corner respectively supported the Argentine's view.

"Today from the beginning we needed to go there like a lion and try to score in every single action," he said.

"The second half we scored and then they showed more strength (and were) more aggressive in the situation.

"In every single game you're going to find this type of situation. If you want to win you need to show that character, you need to defend well.

"Maybe you can not play so well but you need to win this type of game if you want to be a contender at the end."

Pochettino, though, was keen to offer perspective at the start of the season and believes Tottenham's first defeat of the campaign can help them improve.

"It's a chance for everyone to say 'come on we need to compete'. We need to talk about how to improve," he said.

"And in March and April and the beginning of May if we are there, then OK, now we are contenders.

"But before we talk, we need to show that we are contenders, and how (do) you show? Winning. And the only way to win a game is to give your best."

It was Watford's fourth successive win and left Javi Gracia's third-placed side level on points with leaders Liverpool and second placed Chelsea.

"Everybody is happy because to get four wins in a row is not easy and we are enjoying it, the players, the supporters," Gracia said.

"It's a big moment for us. But we know it's only the beginning."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts of Oak
Football: Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke Football Duda double gives Hertha rare win at Schalke
Football: Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward Football Mourinho dedicates United win to under-fire Woodward
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy Football 'Naive' Rashford's red card can't temper Mourinho's joy
Football: Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho Football Lukaku double relieves pressure on Mourinho

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
5 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce...bullet
10 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Watford duo Craig Cathcart and Troy Deeney celebrate as Tottenham suffer a surprise defeat
Football Watford stun Spurs to extend perfect start
Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey celebrate their win at Cardiff
Football Emery impressed by spirited Arsenal
Lewis Hamilton stretched his world championship lead to 30 points
Football Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy
A banner reading "Ed Woodward a specialist in failure" is flown over Turf Moor before the English Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United in Burnley, north west England on September 2, 2018
Football 'Specialist in failure': Woodward slammed in Man Utd fans' fly-over