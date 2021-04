Wales boss Giggs denies assault charges in court appearance

Giggs pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend including isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse during a short hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Giggs, 47, also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm relating to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of Emma Greville, understood to be Greville's younger sister, during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

Giggs appeared in the dock for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out and he entered his not guilty pleas.