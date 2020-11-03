It has since been confirmed Giggs will step aside as Wales manager for the next three games after his arrest.

His representatives said he denies all allegations of assault made against him and is co-operating with the police.

READ MORE: Sad episode of how legendary Ghanaian goalie Robert Mensah died after being stabbed

Greater Manchester Police said a man, 46, had been arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has said Giggs will not be involved in Wales' three scheduled November games, with assistant coach Robert Page instead taking charge.

The FAW also cancelled a press conference planned for Tuesday where Giggs was due to announce his squad for upcoming international games.

The squad will now be announced on Thursday.

Police said the arrested man was released on bail pending enquiries.

Giggs emerged from Pendleton police station yesterday afternoon after hours of questioning, and was whisked away in a black Mercedes.