Walid Regragui: We’ll support France to beat Messi and Argentina in World Cup final

Regragui’s side topped a group that contained Belgium, Croatia and Canada before seeing off Spain and Portugal in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

However, their progress was finally halted on Wednesday when they were thrashed 3-0 by France in the last four.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Regragui said he was proud of the performance of his players against Les Bleus.

He also noted that they’ll be supporting Didier Deschamps’ side to beat Argentina in the final and win the tournament.

“We are going to support them [France] now. The whole world is proud of this Moroccan team," the Morocco coach said, as quoted by Goal.

"We showed desire, played hard, and have given a good image of Morocco and of African football. We were representing our country and our continent. People already respected us but I think they respect us more now.”

He added: "Congratulations to France. I said before the match, they are a very good side and they were well-placed to win the game but in spite of all the injuries we had, the tiredness, we pulled out all the stops, gave them everything, caused them problems and that is already quite an achievement.

"You can’t win a World Cup with miracles, you need to win it through hard work and that is what we will do, we will keep working."