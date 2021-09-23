WATCH: Andre Ayew scores second goal in two matches for Al Sadd

Ayew scored Al Sadd’s third goal as they beat their opponents 4-2 to maintain their perfect record in the Qatari Stars League.

The Ghanaian played a quick one-two with a teammate, cut in onto his left foot and fired a shot past the palms of the Al Rayyan goalkeeper.

Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.

Al Sadd are currently the defending champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in 2020-21 season.

Last month, Al Sadd manager Xavi was full of praise for Ayew, whom he described as a very professional player.

“We didn’t change many players. We signed Andre Ayew; he’s a very good player, professional and talented,” he said.

“Many young players will also join the team. I wish all the best for the new players and the entire team.”