The Black Stars captain netted his debut goal for the Qatari giants against Qatar SC last week and scored again during Wednesday’s league game against Al Rayyan.
WATCH: Andre Ayew scores second goal in two matches for Al Sadd
Andre Ayew continued with his great start to life at Al Sadd after scoring in successive matches for the club.
Ayew scored Al Sadd’s third goal as they beat their opponents 4-2 to maintain their perfect record in the Qatari Stars League.
The Ghanaian played a quick one-two with a teammate, cut in onto his left foot and fired a shot past the palms of the Al Rayyan goalkeeper.
Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.
Al Sadd are currently the defending champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in 2020-21 season.
Last month, Al Sadd manager Xavi was full of praise for Ayew, whom he described as a very professional player.
“We didn’t change many players. We signed Andre Ayew; he’s a very good player, professional and talented,” he said.
“Many young players will also join the team. I wish all the best for the new players and the entire team.”
Meanwhile, Ayew’s rich vein of form will delight many Ghanaians, with the Black Stars set to take on Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier in October.
