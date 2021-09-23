RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

WATCH: Andre Ayew scores second goal in two matches for Al Sadd

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Andre Ayew continued with his great start to life at Al Sadd after scoring in successive matches for the club.

WATCH: Andre Ayew scores second goal in two matches for Al Sadd
WATCH: Andre Ayew scores second goal in two matches for Al Sadd

The Black Stars captain netted his debut goal for the Qatari giants against Qatar SC last week and scored again during Wednesday’s league game against Al Rayyan.

Recommended articles

Ayew scored Al Sadd’s third goal as they beat their opponents 4-2 to maintain their perfect record in the Qatari Stars League.

twitter.com

The Ghanaian played a quick one-two with a teammate, cut in onto his left foot and fired a shot past the palms of the Al Rayyan goalkeeper.

Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.

Al Sadd are currently the defending champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in 2020-21 season.

Last month, Al Sadd manager Xavi was full of praise for Ayew, whom he described as a very professional player.

twitter.com

“We didn’t change many players. We signed Andre Ayew; he’s a very good player, professional and talented,” he said.

“Many young players will also join the team. I wish all the best for the new players and the entire team.”

Meanwhile, Ayew’s rich vein of form will delight many Ghanaians, with the Black Stars set to take on Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier in October.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD