Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce

Andre Ayew was on target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce on Saturday when he powerfully headed in against Asamoah Gyan's Kayserispor.

The son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele escaped his marker before powerfully heading in from a Hasan Ali Yildirim cross from the left.

Ayew, who joined the giants from Swansea City last month, was playing in the 4th Week match in the Sports Toto Super League game.

His 13th minute effort was the first goal he has scored since his loan move from the English Championship side.

Ayew was delighted as crazy as was seen in his celebrations over the goal which opens his chances of becoming a legend at the club.

Watch Ayew's goal in the video below