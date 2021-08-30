RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A frustrated Mario Balotelli appeared to punch his own teammate when he was substituted during a league match.

Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted
Watch: Angry Mario Balotelli punches his own teammate after being substituted

The 31-year-old currently plies his trade at Turkish topflight side Adana Demirspor after joining the club this summer.

Recommended articles

After enduring a fruitless outing against Konyaspor on Friday, Balotelli was substituted in the 56th minute by manager Samet Aybaba with the scoreline at 0-0.

Mario Balotello goes berserk after being substituted
Mario Balotello goes berserk after being substituted Pulse Ghana

However, the Italian striker didn’t react kindly to his manager’s decision and decided to express his frustration on the bench.

He first threw his shin pads to the ground and continued to shout at his coach while sitting in the dugout.

Balotelli’s eventually took his frustration out on a teammate sitting next to him, with his swinging hand hitting his teammate.

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Adana Demirspor went on to draw the game 1-1 against Konyaspor, with striker Britt Assambalonga getting the goal for the hosts.

Balotelli has Ghanaians parents, who emigrated to Italy decades ago. However, the striker was born in the city of Palermo.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played for Italy since 2018, but he’s made an overall 36 appearances for the country, scoring 14 goals.

Watch the video of Balotelli punching his teammate below:

twitter.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by police on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF