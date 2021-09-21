Watch: CAF celebrates Asamoah Gyan as ‘goal machine’ in latest video

Gyan is also Ghana’s second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times for his country and only bettered by Andre Ayew’s nine goals.

In a post on its Twitter page, CAF shared a video compilation of the striker’s goals at the AFCON, accompanied by a tribute-filled caption.

“Whenever he strikes, he scored. Asamoah Gyan is Ghanaian star, the goal scoring machine,” the tweet read.

In August, the former Sunderland forward was among a select group of African legends who were invited by CAF to help with the AFCON draw in Yaounde.

Meanwhile, Gyan has expressed hope of representing Ghana at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The 35-year-old has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he was sparingly used.

With Ghana preparing to grace another tournament in Cameroon next year, Gyan believes he cannot be completely ruled out of contention, insisting “anything can happen.”

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows,” he told TV3 last month.

“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it [winning the AFCON] on so many occasions; I went to the final two times.

“[The year] 2015 was our chance but we blew it away but I always believe in destiny. I did what I had to do to make sure Ghana wins it.”