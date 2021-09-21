RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: CAF celebrates Asamoah Gyan as ‘goal machine’ in latest video

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has described Asamoah Gyan as a goal machine for his productivity in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Watch: CAF celebrates Asamoah Gyan as ‘goal machine’ in latest video
Watch: CAF celebrates Asamoah Gyan as ‘goal machine’ in latest video

The ex-Black Stars captain has played in every AFCON tournament since the 2008 edition of the tournament.

Recommended articles

Gyan is also Ghana’s second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times for his country and only bettered by Andre Ayew’s nine goals.

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

In a post on its Twitter page, CAF shared a video compilation of the striker’s goals at the AFCON, accompanied by a tribute-filled caption.

“Whenever he strikes, he scored. Asamoah Gyan is Ghanaian star, the goal scoring machine,” the tweet read.

In August, the former Sunderland forward was among a select group of African legends who were invited by CAF to help with the AFCON draw in Yaounde.

Meanwhile, Gyan has expressed hope of representing Ghana at the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

twitter.com

The 35-year-old has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where he was sparingly used.

With Ghana preparing to grace another tournament in Cameroon next year, Gyan believes he cannot be completely ruled out of contention, insisting “anything can happen.”

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows,” he told TV3 last month.

“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it [winning the AFCON] on so many occasions; I went to the final two times.

“[The year] 2015 was our chance but we blew it away but I always believe in destiny. I did what I had to do to make sure Ghana wins it.”

Ronaldo catches up with Asamoah Gyan's record!

Gyan is currently Ghana’s most capped player and also the country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Godfred Yeboah collage

CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars boss to get $275,000 payout after being sacked

CK Akonnor: Ex-Black Stars boss to get $275,000 payout after being sacked

Here’s the full list of Black Stars coaches since Ghana’s first World Cup

Here’s the full list of Black Stars coaches since Ghana’s first World Cup

Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi played together for the first time in midweek but PSG were held by Club Brugge in the Champions League Creator: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD