Watch: Michael Essien runs the show with goal and assist in Chelsea legends game

The ex-Ghana midfielder returned to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to play alongside some of his former Blues teammates to raise money for the Chelsea Foundation and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Among the Chelsea legends who featured were Petr Cech, Terry, Cahill, Jon Obi Mikel and Michael Essien and Gianfranco Zola.

Essien opened the scoring with a header and also set up Tiago with a pin-point pass to wrap up the game following further goals from John Terry and Gary Cahill.

The Ghanaian’s performance caught the attention of fans on social media, many of whom were awed by how good he still is at football.

Essien became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The 40-year-old also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

Essien has since taken to management and is currently serving as a first-team assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.