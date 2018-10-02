Pulse.com.gh logo
Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland


Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland

The Ghanaian striker registered a hat-trick as FC Nordsjaelland thrashed SonderjyskE 4-1 on Monday in the Danish SuperLiga on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Godsway Donyoh’s scored a hat-trick to inspire FC Nordsjaelland to a 4-1 victory over SonderjyskE on Monday in the Danish SuperLiga.

Karlo Bartolec broke the deadlock with a magnificent curler into the corner, but Victor Nelsson’s own goal put the visitors on level pegging.

Godsway Donyoh restored the lead for SonderjyskE in the 16 minute, before he made the scoreline 3-1 in the 68 minute.

He put the icing on the cake in the 81 to put the game behind the reach of SonderjyskE.

READ MORE: Video: Davido is a fan of this Ghanaian footballer

Donyoh’s splendid form is increasing his popularity and has gained some notable following- Nigerian musician Davido is a fan of the Ghanaian striker.

Football

Mauricio Pochettino has reason to be pensive ahead of Tottenham's clash with Barcelona
Football Barca clash has special meaning for Spurs boss Pochettino
Daniel Sturridge is Liverpool's joint top scorer this season with four goals
Football Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury
England junior international Jadon Sancho made an impact off the bench with two asists in their 4-2 comeback win at Leverkusen on Saturday, setting up the final goal for Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (top, C).
Football With shades of Neymar, English teen Sancho becomes 'weapon' for Dortmund
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has denied allegations by a former model that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009
Football Ronaldo denies 'fake news' rape claim as police reopen investigation
X
