Godsway Donyoh’s scored a hat-trick to inspire FC Nordsjaelland to a 4-1 victory over SonderjyskE on Monday in the Danish SuperLiga.

Karlo Bartolec broke the deadlock with a magnificent curler into the corner, but Victor Nelsson’s own goal put the visitors on level pegging.

Godsway Donyoh restored the lead for SonderjyskE in the 16 minute, before he made the scoreline 3-1 in the 68 minute.

He put the icing on the cake in the 81 to put the game behind the reach of SonderjyskE.

Donyoh’s splendid form is increasing his popularity and has gained some notable following- Nigerian musician Davido is a fan of the Ghanaian striker.