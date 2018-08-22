Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusu

The Royal Antwerp striker is the new player to be identified by James Kwesi Appiah.

William Owusu has been handed his maiden call-up to the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Kenya.

James Kwesi Appiah included him in the squad following his explosive striking abilities in the Belgian topflight league.

Owusu has 34 goals to his credit in 99 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

The 28-year-old forward has spent the last eight years in Belgium since leaving Portuguese side Gil Vicente.

He has played for Cercle Brugge, Westerlo and KSV Roeselare.

James Kwesi Appiah is noted to have identified established Black Stars players like Cristian Atsu and Majeed Waris.

Watch highlight of Royal Antwerp striker William Owusu: