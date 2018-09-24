news

Karim Benzema registered the opener and Sadio Mane put Liverpool on level pegging, but Gareth Bale who came on scored two goals to win the final for the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid via their official Twitter page have revealed how three of their key players masterminded Liverpool’s defeat.

“If we can stop that, and be close to their three forwards, and boom. Quickly. They try to get out of the pressure? We have to be there.

“If they keep it, fine. Let’s keep them 40 metres away.”

Sergio Ramos: ‘We have to avoid silly fouls on the sides. They are very strong in the air. We’ll get them in the counter attack.

“Same thing with the second chances. We have to communicate well all the time.

“In every ball they clear, we have to keep our mark until the end.”

Carvajal: “If their full backs go way up, you can’t chase them all the time. Because by minute 60 you’ll be dead.”

Luka Modric: ‘Let’s pick our battles. Just like we did against Juventus , you know? We played the same way, and they did too. Let their full-backs have the ball.’

Carvajal: “Yes. Exactly. We just let them have it there.”

