Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa


Video Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa

Aduana Stars have been handed a six 6-0 defeat in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

  
Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars have suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Wednesday in their final group A game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa lads who had nothing to play for, having already been eliminated from the competition prior to the match were put on the sword by three times champions of Africa.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

Mouhssine Iajour opened the scoring with just three minutes into the game, before he doubled the lead for Raja Casablanca in the 15th minute.

Ghana champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca

 

In the 30th minute Zakaria Hadraf registered his name on the score sheet, before, Soufiane Rahimi scored the fourth goal in the 33rd minute.

READ MORE: Gambian actress explains why she broke up with Michael Essien

Back from recess Mahmoud Benhalib increased Raja’s lead in the 67th minute, before he completed the wallop with the 6th goal in the 82nd minute.

Raja Casablanca have topped group A with 11 points. Elsewhere Asec Mimosas defeated Vita Club of Congo 2-0, but it was inconsequential, since they trailed the Congolese side by a point.

Raja Casablanca and Vita Club have progressed through to the quarters from group A.

 

