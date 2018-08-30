Watch how Aduana Stars suffered Ghana's worst defeat in Africa

news

Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars have suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca on Wednesday in their final group A game of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Dormaa lads who had nothing to play for, having already been eliminated from the competition prior to the match were put on the sword by three times champions of Africa.

Mouhssine Iajour opened the scoring with just three minutes into the game, before he doubled the lead for Raja Casablanca in the 15th minute.

In the 30th minute Zakaria Hadraf registered his name on the score sheet, before, Soufiane Rahimi scored the fourth goal in the 33rd minute.

Back from recess Mahmoud Benhalib increased Raja’s lead in the 67th minute, before he completed the wallop with the 6th goal in the 82nd minute.

Raja Casablanca have topped group A with 11 points. Elsewhere Asec Mimosas defeated Vita Club of Congo 2-0, but it was inconsequential, since they trailed the Congolese side by a point.

Raja Casablanca and Vita Club have progressed through to the quarters from group A.