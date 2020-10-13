The Black Stars dominated their opponents in both halves and they made their dominance count by winning the game 5-1.

READ MORE: Player Ratings: How Black Stars players fared in 5-1 win over Qatar

It was a crowd nine performance from the Black Stars showcased a true sense of Ghanaian football by controlling the game from start to finish.

Ghana scored through Tarique Lamptey who netted his debut goal, Andre Ayew who bagged a brace and Samuel Owusu Caleb Ekuban recorded a goal each.

Ali Abdalla had the best chance in the early minutes, but he was denied by the side post in the 3rd minute.

Tarique Fosu gave Ghana the lead in the 24th minute. Jordan Ayew did all the job by beating two defenders and put Fosu through to score the opener. The ball went through the net so everybody thought it wasn’t a goal, but it was confirmed the ball tore the net.

Ghana brewing in confidence took over the game. Samuel Owusu in a delightful run beat two opponents, before striking the ball, but his shot was well saved. However, Ghana managed to keep the ball in play and Jordan Ayew came close to doubling the lead, but he saw his shot go over the cross bar.

Ghana after registering the opener took total charge of the game and dictated the pace for the Asians to chase their shadows. It was just unfortunate that the Black Stars failed to capitalize on their dominance to double the lead.

Against the run of play Qatar snatched the equalizer

Along pass from Boualem Khoukhi in defence found Almoez Ali Zainalabiddin Abdullah who managed to beat Joseph Aidoo to the ball before he lobbed it over onrushing Razak Abeloa and shot it into the yawning net for the equalizer on the brink of half time.

The rest of the minutes in the first half failed to produce any more goals.

Back from the recess Ghana threw everything into attack in search of the lead and they created several opportunities through Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Samuel Owusu.

Thomas Partey in a great run beat two players but had his shot saved, before Andre Ayew hit the woodwork.

Jordan Ayew and Samuel Owusu both had their shot saved and one of such occasion, the Crystal Palace forward in his quest to score from a rebound injured the Qatari goalkeeper and was replaced.

Andre Ayew restored Ghana’s lead in the 62nd minute: A through ball from Thomas Partey was well controlled by Andre Ayew who beat the offside trap to slot in the goal.

Two minute later another masterstroke pass from the Arsenal man Thomas Partey found Samuel Owusu who crowned his superb performance with a goal to increase the Black Stars tally to 3. Owusu after picking a pass from the Partey struck a nice goal to make it 3-1.

A pass from Jordan Ayew was scored by Andre Ayew to make it 4-1 in favour of Ghana, before Caleb Ekuban came off the bench to score after he was put through by Samuel Owusu.

Starting line-up

Razak Abalora

Benson Annan

Gideon Mensah

Alexander Djiku

Joseph Aidoo.

Benson Annan

Baba Iddrisu

Thomas Teye-Partey

Samuel Owusu

Tarique Fosu

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew.