Kwame Opoku netted twice to give the Porcupine Warriors all the three points.

The first opportunity of the game fell the way of Christopher Nettey when a long pass by goalkeeper Razak Abalora was flicked by William Opoku Mensah to the Nettey, but his kick went over the crossbar for a goal kick.

Kwame Opoku broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after his shot took a deflection and zoomed into the net.

Nettey again came close to doubling the lead for the hosts, but goalkeeper Kofi Baah grabbed it with ease.

Daniel Antwi had the best chance for Liberty Professionals in the first 45 minutes when he came face to face with Abalora, but he failed to beat the Kotoko goalkeeper.

Kwame Opoku registered the second goal of the afternoon in the 19th minute after he was picked up by Brazilian import Fabio Gama and he controlled the ball with his chest before taking on two players to finish the ball calmly.

The former Nkoranza Warriors was put through again for his third goal, but the goalkeeper did so well to close him down and denied him a hat-trick.

In the second half Liberty Professionals threw more men upfront and began to raid the goal area of Asante Kotoko. In the process, a cross was well delivered to Atuahene but his kick went wide in the early minutes of the second half.

READ MORE: Brazilian Fabio Gama breaks the internet following electrifying full debut for Kotoko

Christopher picked a ball and run with it before he sent a long one to Kwame Opoku, who outwitted his marker and put his striking pair Opoku Mensah through, yet his shot was blocked by the Liberty Professionals defencemen.

Gama started an attack before Kabiro Imoro took over and delivered a cross into the 18-yard box, but the Brazilians powerful header was saved by goalkeeper Kofi Baah.

Kwame Opoku was put through again, yet Baah closed him down to narrow the space, before blocking the ball.

Razak Abalora produced a magnificent save to prevent George Ansong from reducing the deficit for the Scientific Soccer lads in the 75th minute.

Liberty Professionals produced some quality play and Abraham Wayo had the final touch of the ball, but his shot went wide in the 87th minute.