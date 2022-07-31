Watch how the Black Galaxies edged out Benin to set up a clash against Nigeria in the CHAN qualifiers

Annor Walker's team qualified with a 4-0 aggregate victory after winning the first leg 3-0 in Cape Coast last week.

Ghana is expected to face their bitter rivals Nigeria in the next round before they can seal qualification to the tournament that is expected to come off in Algeria.

The Black Galaxies put up a very clinical performance in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, with goals from Hearts of Oak trio Daniel Afriyieh Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako sealing a 3-0 win.

Coach Annor Walker named a very strong starting line-up, with Danlad Ibrahim flanked by the defensive quartet of Augustine Randolph, Imoro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan and Konadu Yiadom.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the tournament in the last three editions.