Gideon Akonnor broke the deadlock of the game and Alhassan Mubarak doubled the lead for the academy boys.

READ MORE: I will stripe you naked if you don’t apologise: John Paintsil tells Dong Bortey

Before Augustine Boakye registered a brace to complete the wallop.

West Africa Football Academy were sleek and at their passing best on the artificial turf which knocked off their Division One League opponents.

Below is the highlight of the game