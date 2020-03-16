Stephen Amankonah's first-half goal was cancelled in the second half by Abubakari Ibrahim with Eric Asamany notching home the winning goal to earn them another win on the road.

WAFA moved to 7th on the log with 22points while Chelsea remained 3rd with 26points ahead of two remaining matches to end week 15 on Monday.

Chelsea, who suffered their second home defeat of the season, started the game as the better side though they lost Jordan Opoku to injury in the 10min.

The pressure resulted in a penalty when Sampson Agyepong of WAFA handled the ball in the box and Stephen Amankonah calmly slotted the ball into the net from the spot-kick in the 38th minute.

Wafa came into the second half rejuvenated and pulled parity in the 78th minute when Abubakari Ibrahim scored from a goalmouth melee while Eric Asamany notched home the winning goal during additional minutes to drive the visitors into an ecstatic mood.