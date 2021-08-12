RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester City new signing Jack Grealish seems to have made Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix his favourite song for every promotional video.

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time
Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

For the second time this year, the England international has used the track in a compilation video for the SWM Magazine.

Recommended articles

The song, which features UK rapper Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur, was released five months ago and has been a big hit across the globe.

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish Pulse Ghana

‘Sore’ remix had over a million views within the first 72 hours of its release on YouTube and currently has over five million views on the channel.

The song has also become very popular in the UK due to Stormzy’s verse, with the rapper giving a shout-out to Grealish.

In one of his rap lines, Stormzy said: “Slide in the middle like Grealish. My next hit's bigger than my previous. Red light's looking all green-ish.”

To this end, the Manchester City star appears to have adopted the song as his official anthem, having now used it twice for his video compilations.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy
Yaw Tog and Stormzy Pulse Ghana

Grealish first featured the ‘Sore’ remix in March, where he posted a video reel of his highlights with Aston Villa.

As he prepares to appear in the SWM Magazine, the playmaker has once again featured Yaw Tog’s song to display his fashion sense.

The 25-year-old recently became the most expensive signing in British history after moving from Aston Villa to Manchester City for a £100 million fee.

Watch the video below:

FB Video

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON