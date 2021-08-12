Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

The song, which features UK rapper Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur, was released five months ago and has been a big hit across the globe.

‘Sore’ remix had over a million views within the first 72 hours of its release on YouTube and currently has over five million views on the channel.

The song has also become very popular in the UK due to Stormzy’s verse, with the rapper giving a shout-out to Grealish.

In one of his rap lines, Stormzy said: “Slide in the middle like Grealish. My next hit's bigger than my previous. Red light's looking all green-ish.”

To this end, the Manchester City star appears to have adopted the song as his official anthem, having now used it twice for his video compilations.

Grealish first featured the ‘Sore’ remix in March, where he posted a video reel of his highlights with Aston Villa.

As he prepares to appear in the SWM Magazine, the playmaker has once again featured Yaw Tog’s song to display his fashion sense.

The 25-year-old recently became the most expensive signing in British history after moving from Aston Villa to Manchester City for a £100 million fee.