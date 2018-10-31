news

Majeed Waris was on target as Nantes thrashed Montpellier 3-0 on Wednesday in the French Cup.

Waris who joined Nantes on loan from Portuguese side FC Porto has been struggling to find form, but he came out of his shell to end the goal drought.

The first half of the ended goalless, with both sides failing to capitalize the opportunities that came their way.

Kalifa Coulibaly started the scoring in the 58 minute, before Majeed Waris doubled the lead in the 80th minute- It was a powerful left footed shot that zoomed into the net.

And Emeliano Sala put the icing on the cake in the 90 minute.