[Watch] Messi in tears as he bids Barcelona goodbye

In a press conference where he was expected to confirm he is leaving Barcelona, the club which he had played throughout his career, Messi fought back tears as he struggled to put himself together.

“I tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what remains of me when I leave the club,” he said.

The 34-year-old superstar, six times a Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him.

Although Messi did not say what his immediate plans were, he, however, noted that joining Paris St Germain was one of the options.