RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

[Watch] Messi in tears as he bids Barcelona goodbye

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Argentine star, Lionel Messi has shed tears following news of his departure from his club team, Barcelona.

Messi in tears as he bids Barcelona goodbye
Messi in tears as he bids Barcelona goodbye

Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties reaching an agreement over a new contract, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal.

Recommended articles

In a press conference where he was expected to confirm he is leaving Barcelona, the club which he had played throughout his career, Messi fought back tears as he struggled to put himself together.

“I tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what remains of me when I leave the club,” he said.

The 34-year-old superstar, six times a Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him.

Although Messi did not say what his immediate plans were, he, however, noted that joining Paris St Germain was one of the options.

Watch video below:

twitter.com

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Ghana disqualified in 4*100 final

Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca

A tearful Lionel Messi tells a press conference in Barcelona that joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain is a 'possibility' Creator: Adrian ADDISON

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final

Tokyo 2020: History-maker Samuel Takyi secures bronze after losing to Duke Regan in semi-final

Messi to leave Barcelona as contract talks collapse

Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona Creator: JORGE GUERRERO